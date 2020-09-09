Mother of missing Kiwi wants immediate Government action

One of the two Kiwis on board – Scott Harris – can be seen in the footage, which was filmed by an Australian crewmate.

The mother of a Kiwi man missing after the livestock export ship he was on sank in the East China Sea wants immediate action from the Government to help with the search and rescue efforts.

Palmerston North woman Karen Adrian’s son Scott Harris, 37, was one of two Kiwis aboard the Gulf Livestock 1 ship, which sank last Tuesday after being caught in Typhoon Maysak.

Southland man Lochie Bellerby and 41 other crew were also on board.

Adrian said she had been getting two phones calls a day from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials, and information channels had opened in the past couple of days.

READ MORE:

* New footage emerges of missing Kiwi aboard livestock ship the day before it capsized

* Livestock boat tragedy off Japan involving two Kiwis 'hits deep' for experienced operator

* Captain's texts in final moments as capsized livestock ship sailed straight into eye of the typhoon



She said she wasn’t distraught, she just wanted immediate action. When Kiwis were caught up in a disaster the Government should get involved.

“My boy is missing, go find him. That’s all I want them to do, to go and find him.

“We go into disaster zones all the time – earthquakes, planes fall out of the sky. We don’t wait to be invited, we offer assistance.”

Karen Adrian/Supplied Scott Harris was on his first voyage on the Gulf Livestock 1 ship.

She said an opportunity had been missed with fine weather on Wednesday and Thursday last week, as well as a gap between two typhoons.

“We should have been in there then.”

Adrian said politicians were on the campaign trail rather than working to find survivors. She didn’t want the issue to become politicised, she wanted action.

She was still positive about survivors being found.

“The only other option, I can’t even go there. Neither can the rest of the extended family. There’s a lot of people who love him and he’s loved by all who meet him.”

She said the ministry was trying to get her to Japan, but she needed to obtain a visa, which she would look at doing on Thursday.

Japan Coast Guard A 30-year-old Philippine national was the second crewman off the capsized cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1. He is seen on the left of the life raft waving for help.

A ministry spokeswoman said it was a stressful time for the families of the New Zealanders on the ship.

She said the ministry would assist the families where possible and keep them updated when information came to hand, but there were many unknown factors and information was scarce.

“It is for the Japan coast guard to lead this search and rescue effort and they are well-equipped to carry out this operation.

“They are the experts in this, putting a significant amount of effort into this operation in very difficult conditions, and know the area.

“New Zealand has not been asked to assist in the search operation. We remain in regular contact with the coast guard and will continue to seek up to date information about their search and rescue efforts.”

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions the ministry advised New Zealanders not to travel overseas.

But in this case, the ministry and its embassy in Tokyo are giving the families information about Covid restrictions, flight availability and transit options.