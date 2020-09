Police were called to the single motorbike crash late Tuesday morning.(File photo).

Police can now name the man who died after a motorcycle crash near Wairoa on Tuesday

He was 55-year-old Edward De Villiers Winiana, of Foxton Beach.

Emergency services were called to Lake Road (SH38), near Tuai at 11.10am, with St John’s Ambulance sending two vehicles to the scene.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.