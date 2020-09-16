Emergency services stand down for the night after houses evacuated in large grass fire

The YMCA campground can be seen next to the plantation between YMCA Rd and Ormond Drive.

Fire crews have been stood down for the night following a large grass fire in Mahia in northern Hawke's Bay which started on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said crews retired for the night about 9pm but would be back in the morning. The scene would likely glow and emit smoke overnight, he said.

Two houses were evacuated but there were no reports of injuries.

Two structures had been destroyed, understood to be “temporary huts”, part of the YMCA campground where the fire was burning.

Emergency services were called about 3.40pm on Wednesday to the fire which started off Ormond Drive.

Crews from Mahia, Nuhaka, Napier, Hastings and other surrounding areas are in attendance.

Sally Kidson/Stuff A large grass fire is being battled by firefighters in Mahia.

At one point Dalton said seven pump trucks, two tankers and a command vehicle were at the scene. Three helicopters had earlier been involved but were withdrawn when darkness fell.

The fire had spread to 8 hectares including a pine plantation in the area.

Dalton said larger fires in relatively isolated areas presented a problem because appliances from outside the district had to cover long distances to support local crews.

“When it is a big fire like this – it can take a while for your extra help to get to you.”

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire at 4.20pm, and had assisted Fire and Emergency with traffic management.

They were on standby to help evacuate nearby properties if required.

Police were stood down about 8.30pm.