Bus driver who died in collision with train adored the children in her care

A bus has hit a train near Palmerston North. The bus driver has died, while 40 passengers on board have escaped.

The bus driver who died in a collision with a train cared deeply about the students she drove to school every day.

She had been part of the Uzabus team for four years and was familiar with both the route and the children on board, company director Justin Allan said.

“She was very fond of those kids.”

The bus she was driving struck the side of a moving train at the intersection of Railway Rd and Clevely Line, near Bunnythorpe, 12 kilometres from Palmerston North, just after 8am on Wednesday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ngāti Kauwhata kaumātua Kevin Emery leads a group blessing at the crash site on Wednesday evening.

The impact threw the driver from the vehicle. She died before paramedics arrived, while 40 passengers, many of them Feilding High School students, had to be helped out of windows.

Seven passengers were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with minor injuries. One remained in hospital overnight for observation and was discharged on Thursday morning.

Allan attended a blessing at the crash site on Wednesday evening and took comfort in the words of the bus driver’s husband.

It was an “absolute blessing” the children were safe because their protection had always been paramount to her.

Uzabus would carry out an investigation that looked at every aspect of the crash – the driver, the route, the vehicle and training protocols.

Allan said the best outcome would be minimising risk and ensuring it did not happen again.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The bus collided with the back of the train despite lights and bells on the railway crossing.

He had been in contact with Feilding High School and students were understandably shaken.

“It might take a little time for them to gain that confidence back.”

He said the support from the first responders, including police, St John, Fire and Emergency, KiwiRail, and from local iwi had been fantastic.

Feilding High School principal Nathan Stewart said some students had returned to school on Thursday, while others were still at home and weren’t expected to return this week.

He was happy to give children as much time as they wanted before returning. Supporting their needs was of the utmost importance.

“Families know their kids best. For some of these families, being with Mum or Dad or whānau is the best place for them.”

The school has a large pastoral support team and guidance counsellors available to help students if required.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Emergency services were at the scene of a crash between a school bus and a train on Railway Rd near Bunnythorpe on Wednesday.

Stewart said the school would host a meeting on Friday for parents of the students on the bus, to provide information and offer support.

The ministries of health and education had also offered their support and guidance.

“We've got district health nurses on site. [On Friday] there will be more specialist counsellors.”

He said the school had been inundated with offers of help and compassion.

“The amount of support that has been offered has been phenomenal.”

The school was alerted to the crash on Wednesday morning by a member of the public. Stewart, senior staff and guidance counsellors left straight away to support children at the crash site.

He said he had feared the worst, but was relieved none of the children were seriously hurt.

People living near the crash site had offered blankets to people involved in the crash and senior students were supporting the younger ones.

Plea for witnesses to aid crash probe

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Acting chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam said people might have seen what happened given the location of the crash on a main road at a relatively busy time of day.

“TAIC is appealing for any witnesses – especially anyone who may have captured the accident on their vehicle’s dash-cam.”

Kozhuppakalam has appointed two investigators who have expert knowledge of train operations, engineering and maintenance.

“Their initial work will include inspecting the locomotive and the bus, mapping the site, examining rail systems such as the signals, examining vehicle components, seeking any recorded data from the vehicles’ electronics, and obtaining maintenance records.

“They will also interview the train driver, other staff, and any witnesses to the accident.”

Witnesses can make contact via the email info@taic.co.oz.