Auckland Harbour Bridge chaos: Tipped truck causes gridlock on motorways

A truck has rolled on Auckland's Harbour Bridge as strong wind gusts hit.

The Auckland motorway network is stuck in gridlock after a truck tipped over on the Harbour Bridge.

All northbound lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge were closed temporarily at about 12.50pm for vehicle recovery after two trucks crashed during a downpour, trapping one driver.

The incidents happened about 11.10am on Friday. One of the truck drivers has moderate injuries.

A weather station on the bridge recorded gusts of 120 kilometres per hour at the time of the crashes.

NZTA/Supplied A truck can be seen lying on its side on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency’s traffic camera showed a truck lying on its side, blocking the middle lanes in both directions.

As of 2.20pm, the middle lanes remained closed while structural engineers assess damage.

“Please delay your journey north or consider using SH16/18 as an alternative,” the NZTA advised.

The truck was operated by Castle Parcels and general manager Michael Claydo said the driver was taken to hospital for a check-up and was “shaken” but not badly hurt.

“We understand the truck is about to be removed from the scene and representatives from the company are working closely with the driver and police at the scene to understand the sequence of events and the conditions that caused the incident.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The truck crashes have caused long delays on the motorway network.

At 1.30pm, traffic was heavily congested on both the northern and northwestern motorways.

Southbound traffic on the northern was backed up to Milford while northbound traffic on the northwestern had heavy patches up until Henderson.

Traffic in Ponsonby and Herne Bay was also heavy, with cars lined up to get onto the motorways.

NZTA Auckland system manager Andrea Williamson said the wind was gusting at just over 60kmh, but picked up and blew to 127kmh for several minutes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police cars blocking lanes on the Harbour Bridge after a truck was blown over.

“A medium-sized truck travelling in lane three northbound was hit by a strong gust of wind and blown across two lanes. It toppled over the moveable lane barrier and is now stuck on the barrier.

“At the same time a southbound truck carrying a shipping container was blown sideways and hit the bridge superstructure. The truck righted itself and carried on.”

Williamson said there is damage to the bridge overarch with a steel upright coming off.

“The four lanes in the bridge centre span will remain closed until the damaged upright is assessed and repaired.”

Supplied The truck was toppled over onto a moveable lane barrier.

The clip-on lanes in both direction are still open, but there is heavy congestion with traffic backing up.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Beverley Tse said at midday the driver was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said the driver was initially trapped and fire crews were working to get them out at 11.30am.

Three fire appliances had been sent to the scene.

A police spokesman said officers are also in attendance and are working to help clear the scene.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vehicles are backed up on the Harbour Bridge after the truck crash.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays in that area and to drive to the conditions this afternoon.”

MetService meteorologist April Clark said that just after 11am, wind gusts of up to 120kmh were blowing on the bridge.

A fast-moving cold front moved over the Auckland area about 11am and brought northwesterly winds with it.

Clark said it moved west to east, from the Manukau Harbour to the Hauraki Gulf, in about 15 minutes.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied Auckland traffic from a crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge as of 11.50am on Friday.

“The worst is over,” she said.

Larking said fire crews had been called out to a few other weather-related incidents.

This included power lines coming down in Clevedon, south Auckland and a trampoline flying away in Waihī, Waikato.

The short burst of bad weather resulted in several small power cuts in the Henderson Valley, Laingholm, Takanini and Wellsford areas, a Vector spokesman said.

NEW ZEALAND TRANSPORT AGENCY High winds have toppled a truck on Auckland's Harbour Bridge, leading to long traffic delays.

“We acknowledge the frustration for affected customers and would like to reassure them our crews are working as fast as they can to restore power safely,” he said.

At 11.40am, one motorist said traffic was at a standstill on State Highway 1 from Northcote Rd.

Signs along the motorway and Upper Harbour Highway warned drivers of wind gusts on the bridge.

In south Auckland, wind gusts have blown down trees and lifted tiles off roofs.

Manurewa station officer John Carpenter said fire crews had been called out to at least a dozen incidents, with at least five houses had been damaged by falling trees and branches.

At one address in Conifer Grove, Manurewa, a tree was blown over on to the roof of a house.

Carpenter said it was lucky no-one was home.

Firefighters cut the tree down and replaced what tiles they could

Donna Bernasconi, who lives across the road from the house, said she had felt the pressure change.

"The pressure in this room was unbelievable, she said. "The glass was bending and I was looking out the window and saw things just flying around the yard."

The gust uprooted a tree on her property and blew some corrugated roofing off a neighbour's car port.