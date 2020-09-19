Missing Remutaka Forest Park trampers safe and well

Three trampers have failed to return to their vehicle after a tramp in Remutaka Forest Park (File photo).

Three Wellington trampers overdue from their walk are safe and well, and on their way home.

Police were made aware of the missing trampers on Friday afternoon, around 4.50pm.

The trampers had failed to return to their vehicle after a trip at Remutaka Forest Park.

Police received a call around 10am on Saturday morning, saying they were safe and well, had returned to their car, and were on their way home.

READ MORE:

* Police trying to make contact with trampers following trip to Remutaka Forest Park

* Police extend search for missing Otautau man

* Sadness over the death of husband of missing Wellington woman Kaye Stewart



The group was not at any point believed to be in immediate danger, a police spokeswoman said.

A relative of one of the trampers had told police the group were experienced and were carrying supplies for a few days.

As police and the family member had predicted, the group had decided not to cross the river following the large amount of recent rain, and returned to the hut for the night to wait until the water level dropped.

Remutaka Forest Park is a protected area near Wellington.

The park covers 220 square kilometres. It has short walks and huts that can be booked for longer tramps.