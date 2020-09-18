One dead after serious crash in Auckland

One person is dead after a serious crash on SH18 in Hobsonville, Auckland.

A person has died following a serious crash near the Upper Harbour Motorway in Hobsonville, Auckland.

A motorcyclist riding southbound was struck by another vehicle, after falling off their bike.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Brigham Creek Rd and Squadron Dr.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A large number of police officers are at the scene of the crash.

It was reported around 8.30pm.

A large number of police officers are at the scene.

A Mainfreight truck is parked on State Highway 18 just past the Clarks Lane footbridge.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Mainfreight truck is parked on SH18.

The highway headed East is closed between Squadron Dr and Brigham Creek Rd.

A single chopper style motorcycle can be seen amid the police cars.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The crash comes amid gridlock on motorways caused by an earlier truck crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which could close four lanes on the bridge for weeks.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz