Fresh calls for extra Auckland harbour crossing as bridge damage shows city's vulnerability

A truck has rolled on Auckland's Harbour Bridge as strong wind gusts hit.

Auckland Harbour Bridge lane closures following a truck crash have prompted renewed calls for an additional crossing as traffic in the city ground to a halt for a second day.

Travel mayhem on Friday came after two trucks were caught up in a 127 kilometre per hour wind gust and one crashed, causing damage to the bridge, shutting the centre four lanes.

NTZA said the lanes could be closed for weeks, and traffic woes continued on Saturday.

The incident highlighted the city’s vulnerability and “desperate need” for an alternative harbour crossing, according to Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett.

High winds tipped over a truck on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Friday, and another collided with a barrier.

There are currently two routes across the harbour, and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) on Saturday advised commuters to consider using the Western Ring Route (SH18, SH16 & SH20) instead.

But Barnett said “for years” it had been clear the city needed more, and Friday’s incident showed just how fragile Auckland’s transport network is.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Saturday morning traffic heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge from the CBD has been limited to two lanes because of damage to the bridge caused by a truck.

“An additional crossing is desperately needed, we could see that quite clearly before this latest incident,” he said.

“One incident, one issue, and the whole city shuts down.

“The [concept] work for another crossing has been done, it now just needs people with some commitment to get it done.”

There have long been plans for a multi-billion dollar tunnel underneath the harbour to help ease congestion, which was to be delivered sometime between 2030 and 2050.

In 2019, the NZTA business case for the tunnel was delayed, but on Saturday, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said despite the disruption of Covid-19, planning was now well underway.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff NZTA general manager of transport services Brett Gliddon says it could be weeks before all lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge reopen.

Goff told Stuff work was set to start on the alternate route within the next decade (2030-40).

“The preferred option at this time is a tunnel – I suppose one advantage to that would be no wind,” Goff said.

“NZTA are now looking at what the configuration of it [the tunnel] will be and it’s likely going to be light rail of some kind.

“Whether that means it will be exclusively light rail and cars remain on the Harbour Bridge, we will have to wait and see.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said Auckland Transport was working on solutions to ease traffic congestion following Friday’s bridge incident.

Like with any major infrastructure project, however, cost remains a big issue.

Given it is a state highway, any project would need to be funded by the government and cost estimates have already ballooned to between $6-7 billion, Goff said.

As for the near future, Auckland Transport is working on solutions to ease traffic congestion caused by the reduction in lanes following Friday’s incident, he said.

Nigel Horrocks/Stuff On average, around 170,000 vehicles cross the Harbour Bridge every day.

That included increased bus and ferry services, as well as encouraging more people to work from home.

Congestion aside, the incident which leaves only the outer “clip-on” lanes in use, will significantly impact the freight industry, costing precious time and money.

That’s because heavy goods vehicles, such as lorries, are not permitted to use the clip-ons due to safety concerns.

Buses can travel freely on the outer lanes.

"The clip-on lanes were a Band-Aid, and we can't keep putting Band-Aids over Auckland's issues. We need some real change and soon,” Barnett said.

