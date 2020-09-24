Election 2020 live: Jacinda Ardern unveils plaque at Al Noor mosque

11:35, Sep 24 2020

Follow all the developments on the campaign election trail from across Stuff’s newsrooms.

Jacinda Ardern unveils a plaque at the Al Noor mosque in memory of the Christchurch terror attack victims.
John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff
Jacinda Ardern unveils a plaque at the Al Noor mosque in memory of the Christchurch terror attack victims.

Stuff