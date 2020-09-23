Diamond theft in Auckland foiled by baseball bat-wielding shop owner

Baseball bat-wielding shop owner Nick Nielsen interrupted a robber breaking into his Ponsonby store, and smashed the offender's car windows as he tried to escape.

An attempted diamond robbery in Auckland was stopped by a baseball bat-wielding shop owner, but not before the thief was able to get away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery.

Dramatic security footage captured the moment Polished Diamonds’ owner operator Nick Nielsen confronted a thief in his Ponsonby store.

The man had broken through the front door and set off the alarm, before smashing a display unit and filling a bag with jewellery.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nick Nielsen used a baseball bat to scare off a robber who broke into his jewellery store.

He approached a second display unit before being chased out by Nielsen, who got “a couple of good swings” at the getaway car.

Nielson smashed two windows, before the vehicle sped away down the busy Auckland road.

The man got away - but not with real diamonds, only “high-end prototypes”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Polished Diamonds’ owner-operator Nick Nielsen chases a diamond thief out of his shop with a bat.

Police were investigating, but as of yet no arrests had been made.

Nielsen lives on site, and heard the intruder downstairs just before 4am.

“Living on Ponsonby Rd, you get very familiar with the noise, so I knew immediately this was not that, and that we needed to take action,” he said.

“My partner called the cops, I picked up the bat and headed downstairs.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nielsen smashed two of the getaway car’s windows before it speed off.

“In the moment, it’s just pure adrenaline. But as I came face to face with him, I paused. I think at my core I didn’t want to actually hit anyone, of course I didn’t.

“No amount of jewellery is worth seriously hurting someone, or worse.

“But at the same time I am a small business owner and I will defend my property, so I chased the guy out and yeah, bashed the car up a bit before he took off.”

Police were on site quickly and a scene examination took place.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nielsen said smash-and-grab burglaries were becoming more and more common, post covid-19.

Nielsen’s company custom-makes their jewellery off-site, and the Ponsonby store is more of a display room for prototypes.

Still, the monetary value of the stolen jewels was in the “tens of thousands”, he said.

“This is the first time something like this has happened here but, it’s a jewellery store, so I knew it was a matter of if, not when,” he said.

“At the end of the day I get it, these uncertain times have been hard for everyone.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The store’s door and display unit were both damaged in the break-in.

“But I’m a small business owner myself, and it takes food off my plate when things like this happen.”

Nielsen said although Wednesday’s incident was a first for him, these type of smash-and-grab robberies had become more common up and down the busy central Auckland street since Covid-19 hit.

His company was working with police to try to track down the stolen goods, and was even offering a reward for information.

“If anyone has any information that leads to prosecution in relation to this, we’ll put up a pair of diamond earrings.”