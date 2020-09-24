Person confirmed dead after vehicle crashes into Hutt Valley creek

A person died after a car crashed into a Wainuiomata stream on the morning of September 24.

Whānau gathered for karakia after a person was found dead inside a submerged car in a Lower Hutt creek.

Early on Thursday, police said a person was believed to be trapped after the single-vehicle crash, which occurred in Main Rd in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata.

Later in the morning, police retrieved the body from the vehicle, only transporting it from the scene after a blessing and karakia involving whānau.

During the karakia, people could be seen embracing and hugging one another, with about a dozen police and other emergency services personnel also present.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The crashed car being removed from the stream in Wainuiomata.

Police staff eventually escorted whānau from the scene before the vehicle was removed from the creek by a crane.

The driver of the vehicle – a grey-coloured Mazda hatchback – was believed to be the only person inside it at the time of the crash.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff People gathered at the scene after the accident.

The incident itself happened about 5.30am, at Wainuiomata’s Black Creek, which runs underneath Main Rd between Moohan St and Rowe Pde near the Wainuiomata Rugby Football Club.

At the scene on Thursday, evidence markers appeared to show the car drove off the road headed in the direction of Wainuiomata’s coastline, before careering down the bank of the creek and flipping upside down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by police, a spokesperson confirmed.

The drop down the bank from street level is about 10 to 15 metres, and many locals had gathered at the scene on Thursday morning to watch the crane extract the car.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A crane was brought in to remove the car.

People took images on their phones and watched in silence while water gushed out of doors and windows. The front of the car and its roof were both badly damaged.

By 10.20am, members of the Police National Dive Squad, who had entered the creek to attach the car to the crane, were packing up.

Divers had undertaken a search of the water after the car was removed, to ensure nothing was missed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Wellington Free Ambulance both attended the incident alongside police, however only police staff and road contractors remained into the mid-morning.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Emergency services and others at the scene.

Diversions which were earlier in place around Main Rd had, since the vehicle was recovered and towed, been stood down.

Police at the scene would not comment on the matter.

One woman, who lives at a property neighbouring the creek, said she had lived in the area since the 1980s and no similar incident had ever happened there.

She was shocked to hear that somebody had died.

Chris Brenton heard the sirens of emergency services about 6.30am on Thursday while nearby, and headed straight to the scene. He ended up being one of about two dozen people gathered watching the vehicle being fished up.

Another local man said the crash was not a surprise and that people were always speeding in the area.

In June 2015, a person died at the same location in a single-vehicle crash after their car hit the start of the Main Rd bridge that crosses Black Creek.