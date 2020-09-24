Person confirmed dead after vehicle crashes into Hutt Valley stream
A person has died after a car submerged in a Lower Hutt stream.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 5.30am on Thursday on Main Rd in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata.
The vehicle, which was on its roof, was submerged off the main road, between Moohan St and Rowe Parade, police said.
Police confirmed one person had died.
By 10.20 am the car had been removed by crane from the stream and was being photographed on the road by police. The road had re-opened 11.20am on Thursday.
People could be seen hugging and embracing each other after a body appeared to have been retrieved from the water.
The car, a dark coloured vehicle, was upside down in the stream, about 10-15 metres below the road.
Stuff