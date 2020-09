Fire crews were called to Northlands mall in Christchurch for a gas leak on Thursday night.

A Christchurch mall was evacuated because of a gas leak on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the Northlands Shopping Centre on Main North Rd about 6.45pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Three trucks responded and firefighters isolated the gas supply, before handing over to mall management about 7.30pm.

Rockgas were also responding to the incident, the spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries.