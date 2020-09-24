Delays on SH2 after two car collision in Lower Hutt

Traffic is "crawling" after a two-car crash on SH2.

Emergency services are at the scene of crash involving two cars on State Highway 2, heading north of Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said it received a report about 8.15pm of a two-car crash on SH2 (Hutt Road) between the Hutt Road on-ramp and Horokiwi Road.

There were no injuries.

Two lanes which were previously blocked are now clear, following the vehicles being towed.

“Expect minor delays as congestions ease,” New Zealand Transport Agency said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said traffic was crawling and backed up about 1km from the scene, which appeared to be a nose to tail crash.