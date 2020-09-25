Waikato Uni racism claims 'incorrect', sparked by spending probe - report

The specific claims of structural and systemic racism at University of Waikato were incorrect, inaccurate or reflected differing perspectives or opinions, an independent report says.

Claims of structural and systemic racism at University of Waikato were sparked after an employment process by its vice chancellor found two top academics had “not met standards” over the use of hundreds of thousands of dollars on a key project.

An independent review by commissioners Hekia Parata and Harawira Gardiner came after six academics sent a letter to the Ministry of Education alleging structural, systemic and casual racism at the University, and was released on Friday.

The letter sparked student protests in support of Māori and Indigenous Studies faculty staff and wider support from other academics both at New Zealand universities and overseas.

But the report found that while the institution is structurally discriminatory against Māori due to its western university tradition, claims made by the academics about the organisation and its vice chancellor in a protected disclosure were “incorrect, inaccurate, or a matter of perception or opinion”.

READ MORE:

* Ngāti Pōrou protest through University of Waikato after racism claims

* Racism row professor distances job loss from racism claims

* Waikato University conducts independent review after racism allegations

The claims included Māori expertise being ignored, tokenism, lower pay for Māori staff and no meaningful commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi.

The report said the “catalyst” for the claims was two staff members, part of the Maori and Indigenous Studies Faculty, being investigated in an “employment matter” around financial and relationship management issues. It is linked to an unauthorised attempt to spend $300,000 dollars of university cash.

The staffers were “found not to have met the standard required”.

An employment process, resulting in “action appropriate to the respective levels of responsibility” was taken by the Vice Chancellor.

Chloe Blommerde/Stuff Ngāti Pōrou protested at the University of Waikato last Friday.

The leadership of the Faculty then reacted to Quigley’s sanctioning of its colleagues sending a statement under Protected Disclosure to the Secretary of Education, alleging racism.

This lead to allegations about the university’s motives, ending in some “personally vilifying” statements made public about vice chancellor Neil Quigley, the report said.

While individual staff matters were not formally within the scope of the review, the commissioners said they were given full access to information in this instance due to it having relevance.

“It is in our view that conflicts of interest and fiduciary duties must be managed and carried out to this letter.

“We saw from the documentation that the Vice Chancellor followed procedure and the law.

“His approach appeared to us to be professional, restrained, and transparent in all his interactions. We did not see the alleged racism.”

The commissioners also responded to the claims of lack of Māori representation, employment, leadership positions, promotion and lower pay for Māori staff.

The report said Māori leadership positions had not been extinguished, but employment appointments and promotions were slow.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff “Personally vilifying” statements were made about Waikato University Vice Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley on a variety of media platforms, the report said.

“Māori staff are not paid less than equivalent non-Māori staff, the academic credentials and executive experience of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Māori) was determined appropriate for appointment by the executive

“A University wide Maori Advancement Plan has not been brought up to date due to the pandemic,” but is in process."

The average salaries of Professors, Associate Professors and Senior Lecturers (ranges two - four on the salary scale) with PhDs in the Faculty are higher than the average salaries of equivalent staff in the Arts, Law, Psychology and Social Science Division.

The Faculty has a higher proportion of staff at the rank of Professor and Associate Professor than in the university as a whole.

Restructuring at the university had grouped faculties into four divisions, which the faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies had resisted to retain its long-held agreement to autonomy. However, this had left staff feeling marginalised and uncertain, especially as Covid-19 struck.

The report acknowledged that there is structural, systemic and casual discrimination at the university, and gave the recommendations that this should be improved.

“Public institutions in our country are founded in our settlement history, including our universities and education system, which also embody and adhere to western university tradition and culture

“The structures and systems must be redesigned to give authentic voice and practice to Te Tiriti o Waitangi The treaty of Waitangi, its principles of partnership, participation and protection.

“The university has the opportunity to lead change, not only for itself, but to serve as a model to the wider tertiary sector.”

The report recommended the university acknowledge discrimination and negotiate a refreshed relationship with Mana Whenua - Kīngitanga and acknowledge the future would be founded in equal status of mātauranga Māori and western knowledge.

Parata and Gardiner took into account submissions from more than 170 people and sought advice from the Human Rights Commission on the definition of racism and institutional racism in the context of an independent review.

The submissions included two hui accounting for 80 people, representing numbers of others, and 96 written submissions, including from 12 groups, representing 191 signatories. One late submission from a group was also received.

University and Māori academics' reaction

Neil Quigley said the university council has accepted the findings and recommendations of the report and will be moving immediately to implement them.

“One of the things I learnt with my Māori colleagues is that they like the idea of outcomes being mana enhancing for people on both sides,” Quigley told Stuff.

"When the academics talk about structural racism, what they mean is that the university is a western institution, founded on British models.

“It’s a statement not just about this university, but all universities and public institutions.

“From my point of view it's a good thing that this has been addressed. It’s also a chance for us to take a leadership role internationally."

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikato University Chancellor Sir Anand Satyanand with Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley.

The university has assigned Professor Linda Smith and Professor Alister Jones to co-chair a task force.

The task force will look into creating an action plan over coming months about how to address these structural and systemic issues of discrimination and racism.

"I'm relieved that we've got to this point where we can report and put some factual information into the public domain and I'm actually looking forward to getting on with some constructive work including the task force rather than dealing with the issues that have been driven by the information going into the media.

"People who have an open mind about the issues will now be satisfied that we have had a thorough investigation, and we've reached a point where we can move on."

Māori astronomer Professor Rangi Matamua, one of the six academics who signed the letter to MoE, said he has read the report and has welcomed that the vice chancellor and council have accepted that there is systemic racism.

Supplied Māori astronomer Professor Rangi Matamua said if any university has the ability to take the lead in equality it's Waikato University.

"I am happy that those issues have been acknowledged, and they are looking to address them through a task force,” Matamua told Stuff.

“I think this is a positive for not only the Waikato University, but I think it is something that Māori have known has existed for a long time over the entire sector.

While happy the systemic racism was addressed, he said, he would have liked see the university own up to pay disparity, low number of Māori staffing and a Māori academic plan.

When asked if the letter claiming racism was in retaliation of Quigley’s sanctioning of one of their colleagues, Matamua said no.

"When you come out with allegations of racism, we didn't take that lightly, and we didn't do it to cover up other issues, we did it as a collective.

"If that was the case I don't think 33 professors across the main stream universities would have signed a letter and also come out talking about institutional racism at the university.

"I don't think we would have got a letter in such a short time frame signed by 6,500 people from mostly academics across the whole world pushing their concerns.

"If any university has the ability to take the lead in equality it's Waikato University."