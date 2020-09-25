Two injured, one seriously, as car and motorcycle collide in Canterbury

18:20, Sep 25 2020
Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Flaxton and Fernside roads in Rangiora about 4pm on Friday. (File photo).
Two people have been injured after a crash between a car and motorcycle in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Flaxton and Fernside roads in Rangiora about 4pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared one person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured.

Traffic management was in place and motorists should avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews from Rangiora were sent to the crash and assisted police and St John staff.

