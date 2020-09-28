WorkSafe and Labour Inspectorate visit Gloriavale over illegal work claims

Former Gloriavale members John Ready, James Harrison and Virginia Courage outside the High Court at Greymouth, where they filed their civil action.

WorkSafe and Labour Inspectorate officials have visited Gloriavale Christian Community over claims some members were forced to work more than 20 hours a day.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Andrew Little asked officials to visit Gloriavale on the West Coast of the South Island along with WorkSafe staff on Monday.

The Labour Inspectorate is a regulator that enforces and monitors minimum employment standards.

Newshub reported last week that two community members complained about long work days, overseen by “controlling” community leaders known as “shepherds”.

“Sometimes you could go two whole days and you get some sleep but then you're expected to go straight back to work,” one said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gloriavale’s leaders are being accused of “dereliction of duty” towards their people.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said last week they would make an assessment of Gloriavale working conditions in response to the claims.

“As part of the assessment WorkSafe inspectors will visit the site to understand what work is taking place and how the risks associated with that work are being managed. This includes the risks associated with fatigue and wellbeing. It will also involve requests for relevant documentation and speaking to volunteer workers and/or contractors.”

Former member John Ready last week filed civil proceedings seeking the removal of Gloriavale trustees for alleged poor conduct, mismanagement and dereliction of duty.