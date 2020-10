A scrub fire is causing delays on the northwestern motorway with lanes are blocked in both directions.

Lanes on an Auckland motorway are clear after a scrub fire reduced vision.

On Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the scrub fire had occurred in a median lane on the northwestern motorway.

The fire, between St Lukes Rd and Bond St, had blocked the right-hand lanes in both directions.

NZTA said fire and emergency crews had been at the site and put out the fire.

The lanes are now clear for motorists.