Auckland Airport domestic passenger terminal open again after evacuation

People are escorted out of Auckland Airport's domestic terminal after the building was evacuated on Sunday morning.

Cordons have been lifted and people are being allowed back into the Auckland Airport domestic passenger terminal after it was evacuated on Sunday morning.

Police said the area had been cordoned off after 9am as precaution after an item of concern was discovered in a bathroom.

Photos sent to Stuff show people outside in the car park.

AMY LANGFORD/Supplied Police say an item of concern was discovered in the bathroom.

A man who was supposed to fly out at 10am said they were all told to evacuate, with no information as to why.

“We just did as we were told. It sounds like something serious.”

However, shortly after 11am, police confirmed the cordons had been lifted and people are being allowed back in.

The item found was “not to be of concern”.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said the terminal was evacuated at 9.40am while police investigated reports of a serious package.

“Passengers ar now being readmitted into the terminal,” he said.