Auckland runaway pram crash: Police not ruling out charges over baby Chloe's death

The pram holding baby Chloe Labone rolled down from near the top of the driveway (top left), across the footpath, bus lane, southbound lane then into the northbound lane (right) where the collision occurred. The photo and tyre marks predate the incident – a man living nearby said he heard no braking and no such marks were visible after the collision.

Police are not ruling out charges as their investigation continues into a fatal collision between a car and runaway pram in Auckland.

Chloe Patricia Jie Labone, who was 5 months old, was fatally injured when her pram rolled down a driveway and onto Lake Rd, in Auckland’s Northcote.

The crash happened during the morning rush hour shortly before 9am on Monday.

Her stroller rolled down the driveway, over a wide footpath and across both transit and southbound lanes before entering the northbound lane.

Maintenance worker Sudhir Saksena was a couple of minutes from arriving home, driving his work van in the northbound lane, when the pram rolled in front of his car.

There was nothing he could do to avoid a collision, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sudhir Saksena says he feels awful after the crash but there was no time to avoid hitting the pram.

Saksena told Stuff he was neither distracted nor speeding and there was no way to avert the tragedy.

“It was like the blink of an eye, it came in front of me.

“I couldn’t do anything.”

The pram lodged in the front of his car but the container and Chloe were flung several metres.

Saksena rushed to help, finding the baby motionless but with no obvious physical injuries.

Chloe was taken to Starship Children’s Hospital in a critical condition but died of her injuries a few hours later.

Saksena was interviewed by police in the hours after the crash.

Stuff Police have not ruled out charges (file photo).

An officer called him on Thursday to say the investigation was ongoing and there remained people to interview.

They remain tight-lipped on the case, saying on Thursday the matter remained under investigation and they were not in a position to comment further.

Police would not rule out charges when speaking to Saksena or when asked directly by Stuff.

They released Chloe’s name on Thursday along with a brief statement, saying they were “continuing to investigate this tragic incident”.

The family is preparing to farewell Chloe on Saturday.

A death notice said a “celebration of Chloe's life” would be held at a small park near the family’s home on Saturday afternoon.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff White markings near where the collision happened in the Northbound lane of Lake Rd. The driveway down which Chloe's pram rolled is in the background.

“She loved trees and dolphins,” the notice read.

Saksena has said he wants to go to Chloe’s funeral.

He is surrounded by supportive family but in quiet moments finds himself constantly reliving the horror moments of the crash.

“I can’t get over it. It is there whenever I am alone.”

Chloe’s death has also been referred to the coroner.