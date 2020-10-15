Person seriously injured after bull attack in South Otago

A person arrives at Dunedin Hospital after being attacked by a bull in South Otago.

A person has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after a bull attack in South Otago.

The attack happened at the Silver Fern Farms Finegand freezing works in Balclutha, just before 2pm on Thursday.

A St John spokesman confirmed the patient had suffered serious injuries, and the Otago Regional Rescue helicopter transported the person to Dunedin Hospital, arriving at 3.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Toddler critically injured at Queenstown daycare

* Staff return to Hāwera's Silver Fern Farms site after ammonia leak



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A person attacked by a bull in South Otago arrives at Dunedin Hospital.

A Silver Fern Farms spokesman said the person was not an employee of the freezing works but was at the premises at the time of the attack.

Stuff A file photo of a bull.

WorkSafe had been notified, he said.