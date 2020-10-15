Person seriously injured after bull attack in South Otago
A person has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after a bull attack in South Otago.
The attack happened at the Silver Fern Farms Finegand freezing works in Balclutha, just before 2pm on Thursday.
A St John spokesman confirmed the patient had suffered serious injuries, and the Otago Regional Rescue helicopter transported the person to Dunedin Hospital, arriving at 3.30pm.
READ MORE:
* Toddler critically injured at Queenstown daycare
* Staff return to Hāwera's Silver Fern Farms site after ammonia leak
A Silver Fern Farms spokesman said the person was not an employee of the freezing works but was at the premises at the time of the attack.
WorkSafe had been notified, he said.
Stuff