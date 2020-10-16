Auckland doctor who sexually abused patient loses bid to keep name secret

Kul Vant Singh took his appeal to the Court of Appeal and High Court in Auckland.

A family doctor who sexually violated a young female patient during an intimate examination can now be named for the first time.

Kul Vant Singh was found guilty following a jury trial at Manukau District Court in 2019 and sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.

But he appealed Judge Tini Clark’s refusal to give him name suppression to the Court of Appeal, where his lawyer argued naming him could affect his wife who had mental health issues.

A similar bid by the Eastside Family Doctors Clinic for suppression was rejected by Judge Clark in the district court but the clinic did not appeal. Singh had owned the clinic but has since sold it.

On Friday the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to keep his name secret.

“In the present case there is a very strong public interest in the public knowing the identity of the medical practitioner found guilty of sexually violating a patient,” the court said.

The Court of Appeal said the fact Singh was unlikely to ever work as a doctor again was not a reason to grant name suppression.

The court said it was important the justice system was open and transparent.

It also noted Singh’s wife had the support of her family and medical professionals.

“In this case, the name of the practice where Dr Singh worked is able to be published. Publishing the name of the practice while suppressing Dr Singh’s name risks impugning other male doctors in the practice.”

The court also noted the survivor wanted Singh named because it “may encourage any other victims to come forward”.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC (file pic)

Singh’s appeal against his conviction was also rejected by the Court of Appeal.

His lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC argued there had been a miscarriage of justice because the Crown prosecutor at trial had asked leading questions of the survivor.

The Court of Appeal determined no miscarriage of justice had taken place because the complainant’s key evidence had been given when answering an open-ended question.

“Gross Breach of Trust” – Judge Tini Clark

At Singh’s sentencing, Judge Clark described the offending as a gross breach of trust against a vulnerable young woman.

The woman visited the clinic in December 2017 and was initially seen by a female doctor who allowed her to undress behind a curtain. The doctor also used gloves during the examination.

However, Singh asked to see her also.

He made the woman undress in front of him and did not use gloves during his examination.

Singh also sexually abused her.

Singh claimed at his trial that there was no physical examination.

Judge Clark noted the jury did not accept his story.

“The victim placed a high level of trust in you as a health professional, you had known her since she was a young teenager. You were the family doctor.

“... Outside of cases of sexual offending by a family member, it is hard to imagine a more gross breach of trust.”

Judge Clark said that before the police got involved, the victim had made a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

After learning of the complaint, Singh went back into his digital clinical notes and changed them, in an effort to bolster his own story.

Judge Clark did take some time off his sentence for his previous good character.

“There is absolutely no doubt... that prior to this event you had an unblemished record, you were extremely well thought of, and indeed, those sentiments still remain, notwithstanding people are aware of the position that you are now in.”

Judge Clark said Singh did not accept the jurors’ verdict and showed no remorse.

She sentenced him to two years and 10 months in prison.

The medical council register shows Singh is “not practising”.

He has now been released from prison on parole.