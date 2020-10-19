Seasonal workers heading away on holiday in fatal collision with truck on Napier-Taupō Rd

A truck and a van have collided on the Napier-Taupō highway, killing one and injuring 10.

A “momentary lapse in concentration” would appear to have led to a fatal collision involving a van and truck on the Napier-Taupō Rd.

A man in his 30s has died and 10 others were injured in the crash, which occurred around 9.50am on Monday.

The occupants of the van, 10 Samoan Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers and one New Zealander, were travelling from Hawke’s Bay to Taupō for a holiday.

A teenager in the van is in a critical condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital. The others are in various conditions ranging from critical to moderate, and are in hospitals across the North Island.

The road was blocked but has since reopened.

Police are liaising with the Samoan High Commission to notify the families of those involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Hawke’s Bay Police senior constable and serious crash analyst Tim Rowe said the crash was still being investigated, but it appeared the van was one of three carrying workers, heading north towards Taupō.

“Two of the vans have pulled into the Tarawera cafe. The other one pulled to the left and as it started turning right into the cafe, a northbound truck has collided with it,” Rowe said.

“We’re still in the early parts of trying to piece it all together. It’s not looking suspicious. It looks like a momentary loss of concentration by a driver,” Rowe said.

HB Rescue Helicopter Trust Site of the fatal crash involving a truck and van near Tarawera, on the Napier-Taupō Rd.

The truck travelled about 15 metres and off the edge of the road following the collision.

The patients were taken by St John Ambulance and rescue helicopters to various hospitals including Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Palmerston North, Taupō and Waikato.

Ross thanked members of the public and truck drivers who assisted at the scene, getting nearly everyone out of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

GOOGLE A crash involving a truck and van occurred near Tarawera, on the Napier-Taupō Rd.

Acting Sergeant road policing Nathan Ross described the accident as “catastrophic”.

“Whenever someone passes away from a vehicle collision it’s just horrific, it’s just down to driver behaviour, driving to the conditions and looking after yourself that counts. This is just a terrible tragedy that could have been avoided.”

Ross said the man who died was not driving, but was a passenger.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a crash on State Highway 5, near Tarawera.

Monday’s death is the eighth on the road, State Highway 5, since December last year. Ross described the stretch of road as “one of the worst highways in New Zealand”.

“You put that down to a number of factors, the road conditions and the bad driving behaviour we have on our roads like speed, people being impatient. You think you might be the best driver in the world, but you just don't know what’s coming towards you.”

Ross said police had been in discussions with the New Zealand Transport Agency about SH5 and police were able to station an officer on the highway to monitor traffic.

“It will mean that someone is constantly on this road from 7am till the dark hours. So we are tasked to look after this road, but unfortunately we can’t be everywhere when this kind of thing happens.”

The condition of the road has come under fire from local mayors and MPs, with calls to make it safer, or to lower the speed limit.

Lowe Corp rescue helicopter Truck versus van, fatal crash, Tarawera, Napier-Taupō Rd, on October 18.

In August, NZTA said the deaths on the road had sparked an investigation on ways to make it safer.

Regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said the agency planned to undertake a technical assessment on the current speed limits for the road.

Postings said after the assessment had been completed, and if it determines the current speed limits were not safe, there would be further steps to complete before making changes, including engagement and consultation.

SUPPLIED Truck involved in a fatal crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd.

Postings said the NZTA was investing in proactively monitoring and treating skid resistance, with an increase in resurfacing work over the next five years

Napier-Taupō (SH5) deaths since December

December 6, 2019: Nathaniel Olson, 40, and Mere Paranihi, 29, died at Te Pohue while travelling on a motorcycle.

December 23, 2019: Leo Thomas Chittenden from Napier and 11-year-old Te Whararere Hunuhunu of Ōpōtiki. The pair were killed in a crash near Rangitaiki.

March 6, 2020: Aniwaniwa Kenrick, 21, of Hastings died in a collision between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Rd at Te Haroto.

May 16, 2020: Maja Eve Sanders, 20, Joshua Tom Van Hooijdonk, 19, both from Hastings. The crash occurred at Te Pohue.

October 19, 2020: One person killed in a collision involving a van and truck near Tarawera.