One dead, two injured in house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay

The fire sent a huge plume of black smoke over the east Auckland neighbourhood.

A person is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in east Auckland.

About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on Tuesday night.

east fm/Supplied One person was killed and two others hurt in the fire in the east Auckland house

A neighbour on Cook St said he heard two explosions, and he believed a house down a driveway caught fire.

“I heard a bang, bang,” he told Stuff.

“When I went out the front, everybody was out on the street.”

The area near Minerva Tce and Cook St was cordoned off, and a Hazmat command unit was at the scene.

John Weekes/Stuff Fire crews were at the scene of the east Auckland fire and the streets cordoned were off.

Craig Dally, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ, earlier said the two-storey house was “well-alight” when crews first arrived but was fully extinguished by 8pm.

Emergency services were first called to the blaze at 6.49pm on Tuesday. A large cloud of black smoke could be seen from Howick.

Scorch marks could be seen on a white chimney on the roof of the house.

Shocked neighbours said they arrived home at about 6.30pm to see firefighters, as well as police officers.

John Weekes/Stuff Firefighters can be seen at a house fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay.

“They’ve also got detectives that have gone in,” a local resident said.

Supplied The smoke could be seen in Howick on Tuesday evening.

One person in a critical condition and one person in a serious condition were treated by ambulance at the scene.

They were taken to Middlemore Hospital, police said.