One dead, two injured in house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay
A person is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in east Auckland.
About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on Tuesday night.
A neighbour on Cook St said he heard two explosions, and he believed a house down a driveway caught fire.
“I heard a bang, bang,” he told Stuff.
“When I went out the front, everybody was out on the street.”
The area near Minerva Tce and Cook St was cordoned off, and a Hazmat command unit was at the scene.
Craig Dally, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ, earlier said the two-storey house was “well-alight” when crews first arrived but was fully extinguished by 8pm.
Emergency services were first called to the blaze at 6.49pm on Tuesday. A large cloud of black smoke could be seen from Howick.
Scorch marks could be seen on a white chimney on the roof of the house.
Shocked neighbours said they arrived home at about 6.30pm to see firefighters, as well as police officers.
“They’ve also got detectives that have gone in,” a local resident said.
One person in a critical condition and one person in a serious condition were treated by ambulance at the scene.
They were taken to Middlemore Hospital, police said.
