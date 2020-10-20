Election 2020: NZ Super Fund closes in on billion-dollar Auckland light rail deal

Labour Transport Minister, Phil Twyford, said before the election light rail is a priority for Auckland and his party will make it happen if it wins.

Labour wants to “get cracking” with building Auckland’s light rail line after it was blocked during the first term by NZ First.

The party’s transport spokesperson and current Transport Minister, Phil Twyford, said the final bureaucratic hurdle before construction would be cleared “in short order”.

Twyford also suggested Labour’s preference would be for a NZ Super Fund-led joint venture to build and run the line, which will go between Britomart and Auckland’s airport.

With key staff already leaving the rival bidder, the NZ Transport Agency, it appears an official announcement could be made soon after the new government is formed.

It brings more certainty to the close of a three-year-long saga about just who would build and run the rail line, which Labour first promised back in 2017.

The project has been shrouded in uncertainty since NZ Infra, a joint venture between the NZ Super Fund and CDPQ Infra, a Canadian pension fund, made a surprise offer to build the scheme as a public-private partnership, instead of Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency.

Auckland Transport/Supplied An artist’s impression of Auckland Light Rail trains to the Airport.

The two rivals submitted proposals to the Ministry of Transport, who was tasked with recommending the best proposal to Cabinet.

The Ministry recommended the Super Fund’s plan, but Twyford faced another roadblock in NZ First, which scuppered the plan in the last government.

Now, with an outright majority, Labour is ready to get the line built on its own

“All through the campaign and since the original Cabinet decision not to proceed with a decision we’ve been very clear about what our preferred option is, and we want to get cracking with it,” Twyford said.

Twyford’s office said that “preferred option” referred to building light rail in general, rather than the super fund’s plan in particular.

The only remaining sticking point to proceeding with the NZ Super Fund plan would have been potential support partner, the Greens, who favoured the NZTA’s scaled-down scheme.

But now Labour has an outright majority, and the Greens have very little leverage to get their plan over the line.

It appears rival bidder NZTA has already given up, with a key staff member in its light rail team announcing they would leave the organisation last week.

In an email to staff, NZTA chief executive Nicole Rosie said that Carl Devlin, general manager of rail and mass transit would be leaving NZTA.

“I’d like to let you all know that sadly due to the government’s decision not to proceed with light rail in Auckland – Carl Devlin, GM Rail and Mass Transit Services, will be leaving Waka Kotahi early in the new year.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Twyford rejects suggestions Cabinet has already made up its mind.

On Twitter, Twyford denied an allegation made by opposition transport spokesperson Chris Bishop that Cabinet had already made a decision in favour of the super fund.

However, NZTA confirmed Devlin’s decision to leave was related to the light rail decision.

“We can confirm that following the Government's decision not to continue with the bid process for Auckland Light Rail, Waka Kotahi General Manager Rail and Mass Transit Carl Devlin will be finishing his employment with the organisation early next year”.

While it appears no formal decision has been made to scupper the NZTA plan, it appears a decision has been made to go ahead with the NZ Super Fund in all but name.

Labour also made clear during the election its fiscal plan was predicated on using a public-private partnership funding scheme, which would take the upfront cost of building the plan off the government’s books.

National attacked this as a $10 billion hole in the Labour’s costings. If the government actually did opt for the NZ super fund plan, that upfront cost, assumed to be many billions of dollars, would be taken off the books in exchange for a regular fee paid by the Government to NZ Infra.

When NZ First scuppered the proposal at Cabinet level, the Government kicked the project back to the Ministry of Transport for further work.

This was widely thought to be something of a holding pattern until NZ First was out of Parliament, given three years of work had already been done on light rail.

Twyford said Cabinet had wanted the Ministry of Transport to finish its work on light rail after the election, meaning a Cabinet decision was imminent, although Twyford made it clear his comments were made in his capacity as Labour’s transport spokesperson - not minister.

Whether Twyford continues in that roll will become clear in the coming weeks, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardren puts together her new Cabinet.

“Speaking as the Labour transport spokesperson, the intention was that advice that the Ministry of Transport has been working on for the last few months would be coming forward in short order”.