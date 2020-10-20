Rāhui lifted on Lake Taupō after death of two people found not suspicious

Local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa have lifted the rāhui on Lake Taupō following the deaths of two people found on the shores of Lake Taupō.

It was imposed by local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa last week after the two bodies were found on the lakefront about 2km south of the Taupō town centre.

On Monday afternoon, a group of Taupō Police and Ngāti Tūwharetoa kaumātua Manunui Blake gathered at Taharepa to uplift the rāhui after police deemed both deaths not suspicious.

“Police thank all those who observed the rāhui,” Taupō Police said in a Facebook statement.

“All signage and barriers have been removed and people are free to move through and in the water.

“The police investigation continues.”

Police are still unable to release the names of the two people.

The bodies were found just after 7am near Mere Rd on Friday.

Police cordoned off the car park on Lake Terrace near Mere Rd and erected two tents – one on the rocks on the shores of the lake and another in the car park.

Police later confirmed the deaths were not suspicious, following a post-mortem examination.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas told Stuff the temperature had dropped to 4 or 5 degree Celsius on Thursday night through to Friday morning

There were many scenarios going through the shocked Taupō community about what may have killed the pair. These included hypothermia, but a Coroner was needed to confirm the cause, he said.

He understood the pair were not from Taupō.

Their bodies were found on prime lakefront land about 2km south of the Taupō town centre at a place famed for its hot water river, Taharepa Baths.