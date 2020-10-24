Labour weekend road toll already higher than 2019, just hours in

With holidaymakers stuck in the country this year, authorities are warning the roads could be even busier than usual.

The Labour weekend road toll has already surpassed last year’s following four deaths, in the Wellington, East Coast, Canterbury and Whanganui regions.

A motorcyclist was this weekend’s first road fatality, following a crash on Main Rd North in Timberlea, Upper Hutt about 5pm on Friday.

A second person died about 2am on Saturday following a crash on Whatatutu Rd in Gisborne’s Te Karaka.

The third death came after a two-car crash which injured three others on SH8 near Tekapo about 9am.

And police confirmed late on Saturday a pedestrian had died following an earlier crash on State Highway 3, Westmere.

The road remains closed and diversions were in place.

Enquiries were ongoing to both identify the person's next of kin and understand the circumstances of the crash.

One person died on the roads during Labour weekend in 2019.

He was Stratford motorcyclist Jason William Ngatai, 48, who died following a collision near Opunake.

His sister described his death as devastating.

“There's a great emptiness there because he is missing,” she told Stuff in 2019.

The Labour Weekend holiday period typically starts about 4pm on the Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Transport.

All road deaths between these times are counted towards the official holiday road toll.

The 2019 toll was the lowest since records began in 1956 and equals the previous lowest number of deaths, which was recorded in 2013.

The highest recorded number killed is 16, which was recorded in 1978.

Last week police said their main focus this weekend would be to ensure people are driving safely and to the conditions.

Anyone caught on a speed camera exceeding the speed limit by more than four kilometres per hour would be ticketed.

Police acting superintendent Gini Welch said wearing a seatbelt and driving at a safe speed are two must-dos for safe holiday travel.

“The biggest lifesaver you have in your vehicle is your right foot. That foot controls your speed and your braking.

“Just like physics teaches us, the faster you’re going, the greater the impact.”

She added that the Labour Day holiday is New Zealand’s first long weekend since June.

“With travel restricted to our own backyard there will be more traffic on our roads. More traffic means more risk, just by sheer volume.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Grag Lazzaro said travellers should consider leaving at non-peak hours to make driving less stressful and more enjoyable.

The NZTA’s journey planner can be used to check real-time travel information.

On Thursday, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield pushed the need for New Zealanders to continue practising Covid-safe measures while on holiday.

This included tracking movements, wearing face coverings, and washing hands.