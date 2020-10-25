Serious crash in Putorino, Hawke's Bay, closes SH2

State Highway 2, just south of Putorino, which has been closed due to a serious crash.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the small settlement of Putorino in Hawke’s Bay.

Police said on Sunday that State Highway 2 at the farming settlement north of Napier was closed as emergency services attended the crash, which happened about 10.30am.

Motorists were asked to avoid travelling in the area as the road was blocked at the scene, which was about 2 kilometres south of Matahorua Rd.

More information would be released when it was confirmed, police said.