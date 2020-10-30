Mountain bikers to run half marathon in managed isolation facilities

Professional mountain biker Ed Masters will be running a half marathon in his hotel room at a managed isolation facility this weekend.

Ed Masters is no stranger to extreme sport but the professional mountain biker is upping the ante with his latest challenge – a half marathon in a managed isolation hotel room.

On Saturday, the Taranaki native will complete the 21 kilometre charity run within the confines of his tiny Novotel hotel room in Auckland, where he is currently staying having just returned from the Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria.

And he won’t be alone in the undertaking, even though he is in isolation. Three of his fellow New Zealand riders will also take on the feat from within their respective managed isolation rooms.

He has just returned to New Zealand after competing in the Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria.

Brook Macdonald, Charlie Murray and Anton Cooper, also fresh into the country from the world champs, have brought into Master’s “crazy” idea.

While the challenge was one way to pass the tedium of isolation the riders were also raising money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Burwood Spinal Unit after Macdonald spent time there last year following a serious spinal injury.

Masters, 31, has mapped out the “course” – a 5 metre distance from wall to door. According to his calculations he’ll need to run it 4200 times to reach the 21km.

“I think it’ll take me close to four hours,” he said.

“The more I think about it, the more I realise it’s going to suck.”

Masters was worried it would wreak havoc on his knees and so he’s been practising his “turning” techniques for the run.

Masters will take on the half marathon while in isolation at Novotel Auckland Ellerslie.

He reckoned his fellow riders would have an easier go at it.

”I’ve definitely drawn the short straw. They’ve all got bigger hotel rooms than me.”

Also a little apprehensive was Macdonald, who initially told Masters “no way” to the idea but was then won over by the giving to charity.

Last year, Macdonald suffered a back injury in a crash at the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Canada.

He spent four weeks at Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch where he relearned to walk unassisted before being discharged.

Mountain biker Brook Macdonald spent a month in the spinal unit after suffering a crash while at the world champs last year.

As of Friday afternoon, they had drummed up more than $10,000 in support, which would be split between to the two organisations.

To be able to give back to the spinal unit was pretty special for Macdonald.

“If I won Lotto tomorrow I would donate half the money to them because I know how much they do for people with spinal injuries, and it takes a special person to work with someone who is unable to walk.”

He is isolating at Auckland's Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre where he will take on the half marathon.

The Hawke’s Bay man anticipates he’ll need to run about 2600 lengths of his eight metre room at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre.

“I ran 500 metres last night and I was pretty dizzy by the time I finished that. There’s definitely going to be some breaks taken.

“But I’m going to complete it no matter how long it takes me.”