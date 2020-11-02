Person found dead in central Auckland's Albert Park

Emergency services were called to Princes St near Albert Park just before 12pm Monday (File photo).

A person has been found dead in central Auckland's Albert Park.

Police said officers were in attendance at a “sudden death incident”.

A spokesman said police were called at 11.50am Monday.

“Police have cordoned off a small section of the park this afternoon and we will now be conducting further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.”

The spokesman said police are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage.

Beverley Tse, a spokeswoman for St John, said it was called to Princes St at 11.47am.

It sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit.