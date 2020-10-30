Body found in Northland lake, investigation underway

Emergency services were called to Lake Waro, in Hikurangi on Friday afternoon.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a lake in Northland.

Emergency services were called to Lake Waro in Hikurangi, 15km north of Whangārei, just before 1.30pm, a St John spokeswoman said.

She said one ambulance had attended the scene but any further information would need to come from police.

Local man Rod Cunliffe said he was told by police a body was being recovered from the water.

He said the lake was a popular swimming and kayaking spot, and although the lake was small, the former quarry was very deep.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene after reports of a sudden death in the water at the lake.

”Police are making a number of inquiries to establish what happened.”

The owner of Vinegar Hill Bed and Breakfast had planned to take a group kayaking on Friday afternoon but the lake is now under a rahui, with all swimming and sports banned.