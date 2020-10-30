Large truck fire closes part of Auckland's southwestern motorway

A truck has caught fire on the Southwestern Motorway, closing the road in both directions.

Part of Auckland’s southwestern motorway will be closed from 10pm on Friday after a large truck fire caused damage to the road.

The fire earlier closed all northbound lanes on State Highway 20, causing major congestion for peak-hour commuters.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing across the carriageway as Fire and Emergency New Zealand worked to contain the blaze near the Hillsborough off-ramp, shortly after 4pm on Friday.

Motorists across the city earlier reported congestion as a result of the motorway closure, with traffic on surrounding roads backed up.

READ MORE:

* Large truck fire closes Auckland's southwestern motorway, congestion building

* One injured, traffic delayed after Auckland motorway off-ramp crash

* Two crashes cause delays on Auckland motorways



As of 8pm, two lanes were open past the scene.

NZTA was closing SH20 (northbound) between the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp and Hillsborough Rd on-ramp from 10pm on Friday.

Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Southern Districts Towing working to move the large truck off the southwestern motorway.

A spokeswoman for St John said paramedics were called to the scene but no injuries were reported.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The fire was extinguished shortly after 4pm.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Earlier, the southwestern motorway was heavily congested due to the fire.