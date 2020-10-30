Large truck fire closes part of Auckland's southwestern motorway
Part of Auckland’s southwestern motorway will be closed from 10pm on Friday after a large truck fire caused damage to the road.
The fire earlier closed all northbound lanes on State Highway 20, causing major congestion for peak-hour commuters.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing across the carriageway as Fire and Emergency New Zealand worked to contain the blaze near the Hillsborough off-ramp, shortly after 4pm on Friday.
Motorists across the city earlier reported congestion as a result of the motorway closure, with traffic on surrounding roads backed up.
As of 8pm, two lanes were open past the scene.
NZTA was closing SH20 (northbound) between the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp and Hillsborough Rd on-ramp from 10pm on Friday.
Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes.
A spokeswoman for St John said paramedics were called to the scene but no injuries were reported.
