Auckland restaurateurs' warning to others after tumble-dried cloths sparked huge blaze

El Greco Greek and Italian Eatery owners Sarah Newson and Kostas Grigorakis stand in their restaurant's shell after it was gutted by fire caused by freshly tumble-dried cleaning cloths.

The owners of a popular Greek restaurant had never heard of self-ignition tumble dryer fires until one gutted their building.

Sarah Newson and Kostas Grigorakis’ restaurant El Greco Greek and Italian Eatery in Auckland’s Campbells Bay was destroyed by a fire on the night of June 29.

They later learned the fire was caused by a bag of cleaning rags which had been washed and tumble-dried at a commercial laundrette before they were left sitting in a plastic bag in the restaurant’s kitchen, a process Fire and Emergency NZ calls spontaneous ignition or self-ignition.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sarah Newson, who owns El Greco with Kostas Grigorakis, described the aftermath of the fire as “exceedingly stressful”.

Self-ignition fires usually occur in fabrics which were oily or greasy prior to washing, which are then tumble dried and left either inside the drier or in a pile without being able to cool down.

The slow oxidation of the oil or fat residues may eventually prompt ignition.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff El Greco owners Sarah Newson and Kostas Grigorakis were unaware of the risk of self-ignition before their restaurant was gutted by fire.

Cold wash cycles which fail to remove all traces of fats and oils are believed to increase the risk, according to FENZ safety advice documents provided to commercial laundry operators.

Newson said the cleaning cloths had been in the kitchen for about seven hours before the fire started.

“It was just working away by itself and then just blew. You wouldn’t expect it.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff It is hoped El Greco can re-open its doors in mid-December.

“They [firefighters] pulled apart some wet rags and you could actually see the snaking of the burn from the centre of the rags out towards the oxygen, which is freaky really.”

The restaurant has been closed ever since, as while the building’s structure remains sound, the smoke damage was immense, Newson said.

“The extent of destruction is just scary.”

LAWRENCE SMITH The re-build is expected to take about six to eight weeks.

Newson has since heard of other north Auckland restaurants which have suffered similar fires, including the Sawmill Brewery in Matakana in December 2019.

FENZ figures show self-ignition resulted in 38 commercial and residential clothes drier fires between 2015 and September 22, 2020.

Newson said there needs to be more awareness surrounding the dangers of self-ignition, given tumble driers are a staple in many homes.

“I don’t want anybody to go through this unnecessarily, because this is so horrid.”

The restaurant’s rebuild began on Friday and is expected to take between six and eight weeks. The couple is hoping to re-open the doors by mid-December.

In the meantime, El Greco have been selling crepes, coffee and pita souvlaki from an especially purchased food trailer to recoup some business.

Kostas Grigorakis said the support they’d received from the community and their “loyal” staff members had been “amazing”.

Customers needn't worry about the restaurant being too different, he added, as once it reopens the food will be served with “the same smile” and “the same love” as before the fire.