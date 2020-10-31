Police helicopter circling central Auckland suburb after liquor store robbery

Two youths are in custody after an alleged liquor store robbery in Auckland.

Two young people have been taken into custody but one is unaccounted for after an alleged liquor store robbery in central Auckland.

The Police Eagle helicopter was circling over the Western Springs area after a group of youths are claimed to have stolen some alcohol from a liquor store on Great North Road in Pt Chevalier on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened shortly before 4pm.

It was unclear how many people were in the group, which fled the store on foot.

No-one was injured in the incident, which police were treating as a shoplifting matter.