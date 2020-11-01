Child discharged from hospital after being hit by a car in Kohimarama, Auckland
A child seriously hurt after being hit by a car in east Auckland has been discharged from hospital.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Allum St in Kohimarama about 7.30pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.
The child was taken to Starship Children’s Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.
On Sunday morning, police confirmed the child had been discharged.
No-one has been charged in relation to the incident, but police said enquiries were ongoing.
Stuff