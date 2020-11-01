Electric shock then fall in tree cutting accident in Auckland
A man who was electrocuted then fell while cutting trees in the North Shore in Auckland on Sunday evening has survived his ordeal.
Police say the man was cutting trees at a property in Sampson Ln in Northcote shortly before 8pm when the accident happened.
He struck a live wire then fell to the ground, a police spokeswoman said.
Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
Officers responded to a call from St John ambulance at 7.55pm.
READ MORE:
* Two people injured, one seriously, in north Auckland crash
* Emergency services called after man working on dairy farm dies
* Two injured after car crashed into house in Birkenhead, Auckland
When emergency services arrived they reported the man as having serious injuries.
At about 8.15pm, a young man was seen in the back of an ambulance sitting up but with his eyes closed, accompanied by a young woman and ambulance officers. The ambulance did not leave the property under flashing lights and was travelling at road speed.
Firefighters from Birkenhead attended the incident.
A ute belonging to lines company Vector arrived about 8.30pm.
Police said WorkSafe would be notified.
Stuff