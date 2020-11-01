Electric shock then fall in tree cutting accident in Auckland

Emergency services arrive at Sampson Lane after a man was electrocuted then fell while cutting trees.

A man who was electrocuted then fell while cutting trees in the North Shore in Auckland on Sunday evening has survived his ordeal.

Police say the man was cutting trees at a property in Sampson Ln in Northcote shortly before 8pm when the accident happened.

He struck a live wire then fell to the ground, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a call from St John ambulance at 7.55pm.

When emergency services arrived they reported the man as having serious injuries.

At about 8.15pm, a young man was seen in the back of an ambulance sitting up but with his eyes closed, accompanied by a young woman and ambulance officers. The ambulance did not leave the property under flashing lights and was travelling at road speed.

Firefighters from Birkenhead attended the incident.

A ute belonging to lines company Vector arrived about 8.30pm.

Police said WorkSafe would be notified.