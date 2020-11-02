SH3 in northTaranaki to reopen early afternoon following early morning truck crash

A truck driver was airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday morning after a crash on State Highway 3, near Tongaporutu, north of New Plymouth.

State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth is expected to be open early afternoon after a serious truck crash near Tongaporutu this morning.

One person was airlifted to Taranaki Base Hospital from the crash scene, 90km north of New Plymouth.

The driver was earlier reported to be trapped in the truck cab.

His injuries were not serious, police say.

The crash near Pilot Rd, near Tongaporotu, was reported at 6am this morning.

The highway has been closed on both lanes during the morning and was not expected to be open until the early afternoon, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect delays, police say.