Truck crash north of New Plymouth closes highway

A truck crash north of New Plymouth has closed both lanes of SH3.

State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth is expected to be closed for several hours after a serious truck crash near Tongaporutu this morning.

One person is reported injured in the crash, 90km north of New Plymouth, and emergency services are at the scene.

The driver was earlier reported to be trapped in the truck cab but it is not known if he has been freed.

The crash near Pilot Road, near Tongaporotu, was reported at 6am this morning.

The road is closed on both lanes and is not expected to be open until the afternoon, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect delays, police say.