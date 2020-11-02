Two people in custody after incident which saw West Auckland school locked down

A number of police officers are at the scene of the incident in West Auckland.

Two people have been taken into police custody after a firearms incident which forced a primary school into lockdown in West Auckland.

Police said they were called to Keegan Drive, Massey, after reports shots had been fired at an address, on Monday afternoon.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad responded and two people were taken into custody.

No-one was injured and police were still working to find out the full circumstances of the incident. No charges have been laid.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Cordons are currently in place on Keegan Drive, Massey.

Leisha Byrnes, principal of Lincoln Heights School, on Keegan Drive, Massey, confirmed police advised the school to go into lockdown around midday on Monday.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz or call the newsroom on 09 374 4752

Byrnes said during a lockdown all children were put out of sight inside their classrooms and all windows and doors were locked.

A roll call was then taken to check where everyone was and parents were notified of the situation.

This is the second time this year the school had been placed into lockdown after it was locked down in July following the shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt, which happened only a few hundred metres away.

A neighbour living opposite the police cordon said he was told a person had reported hearing a gun shot, but he hadn’t heard anything himself.

“As a community, of course it’s alarming. It’s less than 500m from where that poor young cop was shot. I assume that’s why police are taking it so seriously,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police on the scene of a firearms incident in West Auckland.

A police cordon was lifted shortly before 2.30pm, and parents were allowed to pick up their children from school.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said police were talking to a handcuffed man, who was taken away by officers.

The road had since reopened but a few officers remained stationed outside a house on Keegan Drive.

A spokeswoman for St John said paramedics assisted police with the callout on Keegan Drive, with one ambulance sent to the scene.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police cars could be seen outside Lincoln Heights School on Monday.