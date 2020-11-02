Rescue crews admit they waited too long to help survivors, one year on from volcano disaster

Australian survivors of the Whakaari/White Island Disaster say they felt abandoned after the island erupted.

The organisation at the heart of the search and rescue mission in the aftermath of the Whakaari/White Island volcano disaster has conceded it could have reached the injured sooner.

60 Minutes can reveal rescue helicopters were directed to stay on the mainland because it was deemed too unsafe.

St John Medical Director Dr Tony Smith told 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo lessons have been learned.

Nine St John Medical Director Dr Tony Smith.

"We have reflected knowing what we know now, we could have flown to the island earlier," he told Abo.

"But had we gone to the island sooner, I'm absolutely medically confident… unfortunately we were not going to save any more additional people."

21 people died as a result of the eruption last December, including 17 Australians.

As the one-year anniversary of the disaster approaches, survivors told 60 Minutes they feel they were left for dead on the island.

Nine Stephanie Browitt was one of the most severely injured victims of Whakaari/White Island.

24-year-old Stephanie Browitt told Sarah Abo she believes more people could have been saved had professional help arrived earlier.

"Lives could have been saved that day," she said.

"It's very upsetting just because I know it definitely would have made a difference for a lot of the people that were there that were waiting."

Browitt was one of the most severely injured victims, suffering burns to 70 per cent of her body including her face, hands, back and legs. Since December, she's undergone more than 20 surgical operations including the amputation of eight fingers.

Stephanie, her sister Krystal and father Paul Browitt were closest to the volcano when it erupted. 21-year-old Krystal died at the site of the volcano, while Paul lost his battle in hospital four weeks after the eruption.

Nine Stephanie lost her her sister Krystal and father Paul Browitt.

Stephanie was rescued by local helicopter pilots who raced to the island when they saw the explosion happen from the mainland.

Kahu Air Pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey landed close to the crater an hour after the eruption occurred and were convinced professional help wasn't far behind them.

But the pair received communications that help was not coming. Instead, a fleet of eleven search and rescue helicopters remained at Whakatane airfield, 52 kilometres from White Island.

Smith told Abo while it was a terrible situation, his organisation was unwilling to put rescue crews in danger.

"The information we were receiving at that time was that it was unsafe to land on the island," he said.

Nine Helicopter pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey knew it was very likely tourists were on the island when the volcano erupted, but beyond that, they knew little else.

Smith told 60 Minutes they were not relying on the tourist pilots to do the job of professional rescue aircraft.

"We recognise that those [local] pilots made a decision on the day which was different to the decision that we made. We recognise that and we understand it," he said.

A professional rescue helicopter carrying paramedics and Smith did arrive on the island, but it was nearly two and a half hours after the eruption, and by then the survivors had all been saved.

Stephanie is adamant she wouldn't be alive if pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey hadn't flown to help.

Nine Local pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey flew into help the survivors.

"Those helicopter pilots are heroes because that's not their job. They didn't sign up for that. And they still chose to put their lives at risk for us," she said.

Smith would not give a prognosis on Stephanie's chances of survival if she hadn't been flown to hospital when she was.

"In the absence of knowing exactly what the nature of [her] injuries [were], it's impossible for me to provide an opinion on what would have happened if they'd taken longer to get off the island. That's just not possible," he said.

While Stephanie is intensely grateful for the help of the local pilots on the day, her anger lies with the cruise ship company, Royal Caribbean, which sold her family the volcano day trip without any proper risk assessment.

Nine "It really hurts and upsets me and frustrates me that we weren't told," Stephanie Browitt said.

She's astounded neither Royal Caribbean nor the tour operator revealed that a level two warning had been in place for two weeks before the eruption on December 9. New Zealand's volcanic monitoring authority had noted at the time: "White Island may be entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal."

"It really hurts and upsets me and frustrates me that we weren't told," Stephanie said.

"It's a major factor in making an informed decision about going on the island and visiting it. And it's just such a huge piece of information to be left out."

Lawyer Peter Gordon is now suing the global billion-dollar cruise company Royal Caribbean on behalf of the Browitt family.

"They failed. They let their passengers down. They let families down, they let the Browitt family down. We've lost Krystal Browitt and Paul Browitt as a consequence of it," Gordon said.

Nine Lawyer Peter Gordon is suing the cruise company Royal Caribbean on behalf of the Browitt family.

"Their standard of conduct goes beyond negligent, to what seems to me to be a wanton and reckless indifference to what was going to happen on that island."

Stephanie will never forget that horrific day at White Island. Now, she says her strength to recover comes from her family and the memory of her sister and father.

"I push forward, not only for myself, but for my mum, my dad and my sister, because I want to make them proud and I want to make them happy," she said.

"I want them to know that I'm here and I'm grateful to be here."

For more information and to donate to Stephanie Browitt's recovery journey, visit: www.friendsofsteph.com.au

