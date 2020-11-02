Anchor dredges up family secrets for award-winning Palmerston North historian

Historian Val Burr uncovered a generations-old family scandal while researching the origin of this anchor dredged up from the Manawatū River in August.

History became personal for an award-winning Palmerston North historian when the discovery of an anchor uncovered a generations-old family scandal.

Palmerston North Local History Week launched with the 2020 Palmerston North Heritage Trust Awards at the city library on Monday.

Awards judge Helen Dollery said the awards celebrated the work of local historians. The lives they researched brought valuable insights to the historical record – and sometimes surprising personal connections.

That was the case for local historian of the year Val Burr, who recently discovered her great-grandfather wasn’t really so while researching the origin of an anchor found in the Manawatū River.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Local historian of the year Val Burr made a surprising personal discovery during research this year.

Burr’s research ranges from early Scandinavian settlers of Manawatū and World War I internment camps to establishing the importance of historical sites for heritage trusts and local councils.

Burr said the range of subjects and surprising discoveries made her job fun.

The surprises became personal when an anchor uncovered during dredging work near the Ashhurst Bridge this August led Burr back to her family.

The anchor’s age meant it most likely came from the old Ashhurst ferry once run by Amos Burr.

“For 67 years he’s been my great-grandfather... This is the first time I’ve ended up officially researching my own family.”

According to records, he employed a man named John “Harry” Hillary, who turned out to be the scandalous solution to a family mystery.

When Burr’s family took DNA tests to look into their ancestry, they received matches on her great-grandmother’s side of the family, but nothing from Amos Burr’s side.

Burr said they weren’t sure why, until they tried using Hillary’s name instead and found several matches to his DNA profile.

Supplied John "Harry" Hillary, who worked for Amos Burr on the Ashhurst Ferry, has turned out to be related to historian Val Burr.

Burr said from there they worked out that Hillary was the father of her grandfather and two of his younger siblings.

“We’re all still getting used to a new family history and teasing each other that we’ll have to change our [last] name now.”

Simon Johnson received the local history article of 2018-2020 award for his research into the PDC.

The store was run by The Manawatū Co-operative from the mid-1950s to 1988. At its peak the “soft-socialist” organisation was the third largest employer in the region and had more than 30,000 members, Johnson said.

For $5 anybody could become a member, share in any profits and get a rebate on purchases at the end of the year.