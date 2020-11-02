Sarah Abo: The harrowing ordeal of the White Island survivors is 'the kind of story you never hope to tell'

Australian survivors of the Whakaari/White Island Disaster say they felt abandoned after the island erupted.

OPINION: New Zealand is quintessentially picture-perfect. It's the place of breathtaking landscapes and fantastical movies. The adventure capital of the world, some would say.

It's also the epicentre of the do-gooder attitude: "That's the Kiwi way", you often hear. That pitch-in, help-each-other-out mentality that is so widely valued across the world.

And on December 9, 2019, that very attitude was embodied in two tourist helicopter pilots, Jason Hill and Tom Storey, who flew to the North Island's Whakaari/White Island volcano following a catastrophic eruption.

Nine Local pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey flew into help the survivors of the Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption.

Heading into the unknown, the two young men threw caution to the wind. But they couldn't just watch the eruption from afar. They felt compelled to do what they could to help. It was 2.11pm on a Monday, they knew it was very likely tourists were on the island when the volcano erupted, but beyond that, they knew little else.

Were there indeed tourists present at the time? Or had the tours finished for the day? If there were groups there, would they have had enough time to seek shelter? Would the guides have known what to do to protect the dozens who walk those craggy paths each day?

Nine Helicopter pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey knew it was very likely tourists were on the island when the volcano erupted, but beyond that, they knew little else.

As they approached the volcano, its thick grey cloud of ash slowly subsiding but with hot, acidic plumes still billowing out of its crater, Jason and Tom's worst fears were realised. There were tourists on the island. And they were in a very bad way.

Stephanie Browitt was among them.

When I met Stephanie face to face for the first time, I felt like I already knew her, having followed her recovery journey on social media. On Instagram and TikTok, she keeps her many, many followers informed and educated about the ups and downs of her life since the December 9 disaster. She is engaging, honest, remarkably resilient and incredibly brave. She's 24 years old, but Stephanie's story isn't typical of most 24-year-olds.

Nine Australian reporter Sarah Abo and Whakaari/White Island eruption survivor Stephanie Browitt.

Almost eleven months ago, Stephanie suffered burns to 70 per cent of her body and lost two of the people she loved most in the world. Her sister Krystal, and her dad, Paul. Together with her mum Marie, the four of them had travelled to New Zealand on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, to celebrate Krystal's 21st birthday.

It was a holiday that ended in tragedy.

While Marie stayed on the cruise ship, Stephanie, Krystal and Paul set off to White Island, a tour hastily sold to them while onboard Ovation of the Seas, after a poster caught their eye. The Browitts knew little about White Island. As it turns out, neither did most others on their tour.

It wasn't until they were on the island, when Stephanie first learned just how dangerous the volcano was. Her sister Krystal was filming their surrounds on her phone, when she inadvertently captured audio of their guide telling the tourists that White Island's volcano risk warning was at level two, approaching level three. And that level three meant an eruption. Stephanie says the tourists were also told their tour was being cut short that day, because of the increased risk.

Nine Stephanie lost her her sister Krystal and father Paul Browitt. It wasn't until the Browitts were on the island, when Stephanie first learned just how dangerous the volcano was.

A short time later, as they were walking away from the volcano's gurgling crater, that risk suddenly became reality.

"Run!"

That cry from their tour guide hit them like a bolt, as black smoke spewed into the sky above them. But their legs couldn't outrun that ferocious eruption. Within minutes, perhaps even seconds, they were all engulfed. Steam, combined with sulphuric ash coated them, burning every bit of exposed skin. White hot rocks rained on them at lightning speed. They couldn't see their hands outstretched in front of them. They were gasping for air.

Once the crater had unleashed its almighty roar, nothing and no one was safe. Even a helicopter was thrown off its landing pad, its rotors crippled.

Nine Steam, combined with sulfuric ash coated tourists, burning every bit of exposed skin.

Coated in the ash left in the eruption's wake, the tourists began to writhe. Groaning, those that could began to call out to loved ones. Some responded, some did not. They longed for help, for someone to take them to safety. It came too late.

As Stephanie relayed her harrowing ordeal to me, I couldn't help but feel her devastation. How helpless she felt in that moment. In the many excruciating moments that followed. Waiting for help to arrive, only to learn that her eventual saviours were two tourist helicopter pilots, and not search and rescue crews trained and medically equipped to deal with disaster. That while decisions were being made on the mainland that it was too dangerous to deploy, tourists from all corners of the globe were clinging to life within their reach – just 52 kilometres away, a mere 22-minute helicopter ride. That while Stephanie, Krystal, Paul and two other casualties were placed carefully into the tourist helicopter, their skin peeling and their lungs labouring over every breath, a tourist boat carrying even more survivors was beginning its torturous 90-minute journey back to Whakatane wharf.

Nine Survivor Stephanie Browitt relayed her harrowing ordeal to 60 Minutes Australia reporter Sarah Abo.

Of the 47 people on White Island when the volcano erupted, 21 people died. The others suffered significant injuries. None of them will ever be the same again.

It's easy to say, 'this was an active volcano, it is naturally volatile', and that is true. And it's true that the element of adventure was the driving force for many to visit the island.

But it's also fair to say that the tourists, sold day trips to the active volcano, should have been told about the dangers, about the risks, about the unlikely chance search and rescue crews would reach them in time, should disaster strike.

Nine The events of December 9, 2019 will forever be etched in the minds of the survivors.

The events of December 9, 2019 will forever be etched in the minds of the survivors. These are the kinds of stories you never hope to tell, of loss and heartache so raw it breaks your heart a little too.

While nothing will change what happened that day, it's hoped time will not only help heal the wounds, but help bring some kind of solace to those who so desperately deserve it.

For more information and to donate to Stephanie Browitt's recovery journey, visit: www.friendsofsteph.com.au

