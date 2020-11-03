Detaining family in police cars for almost two hours unlawful - police watchdog

The IPCA said it was concerned about the way a mother and daughter were detained by police. (File photo)

Detaining a family in police cars for almost two hours after a robbery was unlawful, the police watchdog has ruled.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said although the police had lawful grounds to detain the family of four during a search of their house, the length of time the family was held was unreasonable, and the manner of their detention was unlawful.

It said it was concerned about the treatment of the mother and daughter, who were not properly clothed after being roused from their beds.

The IPCA noted the mother was only wearing a t-shirt at the time and her daughter a nightie.

The incident all unfolded after, in the early hours of February 9, 2019 police were advised of a robbery, involving a firearm, at a bar in Pakuranga.

Police had received a report that two men had used a firearm to rob the bar about 2.43am.

Police were then made aware of an attempted car theft in a nearby neighbourhood and the Eagle helicopter noticed two males, one of which had a firearm, and two females in the backyard of a house across the road from the site of the alleged car theft.

About 5.12am, the armed offender squad was deployed and called the four family members – two brothers, their sister and mother – out of the house and detained them.

They eventually established the family had not been involved in the robbery – one of the family members had seen someone run through their backyard and had gone outside with the firearm to see if anyone was there.

Although the IPCA found police had lawful grounds to detain the family, being held for lengths of time ranging between approximately an hour and 13 minutes, to an hour and 48 minutes was unreasonable.

Additionally, placing the family in the back of police cars was unlawful. They should have been detained on the premises.

A representative of the family complained to the IPCA about the family being taken into custody, the length of time they were detained, the fact their dignity was not upheld and a lack of police follow-up after the event.