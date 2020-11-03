Auckland harbour crossing: Planners want $5b rail tunnel before any new road link

Traffic builds early on September 21 due to lane closures on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Transport officials want a $5 billion rail tunnel under the Auckland harbour a decade before any additional road link, according to new council documents.

And that’s just the start of big costs relating to a wide range of improvements to rail, road and busways for New Zealand’s biggest city – which in total could go as high as $18 billion.

The huge sums and first details of the new business case have emerged in an agenda for an upcoming meeting of Auckland Council’s planning committee.

The business case has been worked on by staff from Auckland Council, the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport.

It recommends an urgent upgrade to the Northern Busway followed by an additional rapid transit connection for the North Shore, including across the harbour to the CBD.

Planners estimate the busway enhancements will cost between $500m and $600m.

Linking Takapuna and the central city with a tunnel, at least 6km long, will cost $5 billion.

An additional $3 billion would be required to extend it further north to Albany, according to the business case.

It estimates the cost of an in-line road bridge expanding the capacity of the existing bridge at $1-2 billion.

That figure balloons to $10 billion if a road tunnel is built instead, linking the city centre and Esmonde Rd with additional motorway lanes to Constellation Dr.

All up, the business case found the capital cost range of its recommended program would be between $6 billion and $18 billion between 2024 and 2047.

Operating and maintaining the new connections would cost $100-$130 million each year, mostly spent on managing the tunnels.

A 2011 business case prepared by the NZ Institute of Economic Research and PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated the total capital cost of a tunnel to be $7.9 billion, compared to $6 billion for a new bridge.

A summary of the business case provided in the agenda shows officials estimated an additional rail link would take 15 years to complete and is needed by the mid to late 2030s due to population growth.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Auckland Harbour Bridge is becoming increasingly congested as population grows on both sides of the water.

The business case does not specify whether the new rapid transit connection will be light-rail, light-metro or heavy rail.

It also found the rail connection would not fully address traffic congestion on the Auckland Harbour bridge.

“Modelling undertaken for the project comes to similar findings as previous work has; that constructing additional lanes across the Waitematā Harbour will not eliminate congestion and only minimally improve travel times, due to the saturation of the overall road network,” the agenda states.

However, increasing traffic volumes across the harbour would likely feed more traffic into the city centre and surrounding roads, the business case found.

As a result, it recommended other options, including enhancing the busway, applying new road pricing and the new rail connection, be considered before construction any additional new road connection.

The business case did not identify a need for a new road connection before the mid to late 2040s.