Lockdown lifted at West Auckland schools after police incident

The four schools were placed into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to a police incident in the area.

A safety lockdown has been lifted at four West Auckland schools after concern over a possible firearms incident.

Armed police were called to a scene on Archibald Rd in Kelston, Stuff understands.

Kelston Boys High School principal Adeline Blair confirmed the school had been placed into lockdown around 2.30pm on Tuesday as a “precaution”.

She would not comment on why.

A police spokesman said a report of concern for a person’s wellbeing had been made after 2pm in the Kelston area.

“Police are in the area making inquiries to locate this person,” the spokesman said.

“Due to proximity of this report, nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a precaution.”

The schools were Kelston Boys’ High School, Kelston Girls’ High School, Kelston Intermediate and St Leonards Road School.

Kelston Community early childhood centre was also placed into lockdown.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police outside Kelston Girls High School.

Earlier, parents of students at the schools were sent text messages advising them not to email, call or come to the school until the situation was resolved.

But at 3.30pm a police spokesman said students at the schools were now being let out in a “graduated release” with co-operation from the schools.

It comes just a day after Lincoln Heights School in nearby Massey was put into lockdown due to a firearms incident.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Family wait outside St Leonards School in Kelston, which is currently in lockdown, after there were reports of an incident nearby.

Two people were taken into custody after the first incident on Keegan Drive, Massey, about midday on Monday.

It is not known whether the incidents are linked.