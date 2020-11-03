Robertson pours water on Reserve Bank comments after LVR speculation

Grant Robertson wasted no time before absorbing himself in his new portfolio of Racing. On Tuesday morning he headed down to Wellington’s Trax bar to place a bet on the Melbourne Cup.

But it was the betting going on in Robertson’s other portfolio, Finance, that was at the forefront of most people's minds.

Robertson said he will be meeting with Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr on Monday, ahead of Orr delivering the November Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday.

Robertson revealed that he had brought forward this meeting after questions from journalists about loan-to-value restrictions.

These are restrictions that stop banks from lending to too many people with low deposits. They had been in place since 2013, but were lifted in April in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with investors once again ploughing into the residential housing market – they accounted for 22.7 per cent of new mortgages in September – there’d been some speculation that the Reserve Bank might consider reinstating LVRs to cool the housing market.

Robertson's comments on Monday led to some speculation he might want to discuss measures to rein in asset price inflation with Orr.

“I’ll have more to say about monetary policy and other matters shortly. I intend to meet with the Reserve Bank Governor within the next few days,” Robertson said.

The Reserve Bank sets monetary policy independently of politicians. Robertson said he continued to respect this, meaning he won’t be dishing out instructions to Orr.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff `

Instead, he said wanted to make sure that the Government’s fiscal policy worked with the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy.

“We respect the independence of the Reserve Bank, but clearly monetary and fiscal policy in Covid-19 continue to have to work together,” Robertson said.

Robertson further clarified those comments on Tuesday saying he brought the meeting forward because he had been unable to meet with Orr during the election campaign.

“It was more for the fact that during the election period it’s not possible for me to have the close working relationship I had in the Covid period with the Governor and I just want to get that going quickly,” Robertson said.

He added that he was still “aware” of concerns that monetary policy was putting pressure on asset prices.

“Of course I’m aware of issues around asset prices and so on but it’s more about making sure we restart that close working.

“It’s all about the communication and the way we understand what each other’s plans are and the way they work together,” Robertson said.

“As you’ll understand, things that both the governor and I say can move the market so we’re very careful about what gets said in public, but it is important that there is a clear and open dialogue between us about what we do.”