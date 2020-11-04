Woman involved in South Auckland school bus crash thought she was going to die

The serious crash between a bus and parked cars, happened on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush.

A person was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus and parked cars in Flat Bush in South Auckland.

Three other people were also hurt.

Police were alerted to the crash, in Chapel Rd between Michael Jones Drive and Fusion Rd, about 3.50pm on Wednesday.

Jennifer Columbus had just parked her car when she saw the bus rushing towards her.

“I had parked behind a black car and had turned my car off when I heard this crash and suddenly this bus was rushing towards me. It kept gaining speed and was not stopping.

“I put my knees up and waited for the impact. I thought I was going to die.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff The school bus crashed into parked cars in Chapel Rd.

Columbus said that luckily the black car in front of hers took the brunt of the impact.

“I am definitely going to have a real nice cold one tonight!” she said.

Rodney Burger, who lives in an apartment near the crash site, said it was a “miracle” no-one died.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Jennifer Columbus was checked over by ambulance staff at the scene.

“I heard this horrendous sound, like a really loud bang, while I was in my home. I went down to help and saw about 30 or 40 kids who all piled out of the bus after the crash.”

Burger went into the bus to check on the driver and said it seemed as though he had suffered some sort of medical event.

“He was pretty out of it and was not really very coherent.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A number of cars were damaged during the crash.

For the next 20 minutes Burger held Columbus’ hand as she was in a state of shock following the crash.

He said she was really lucky to not have been injured.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed and diversions were in place.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A red car apparently sustained the most damage.

A St John spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital, another with moderate injuries was treated at the scene and two patients in a minor condition were assessed at the scene.

Auckland Transport said commuters should avoid the area or allow extra travel time, as the serious crash unit investigated.