Weather: Wind fells trees, disrupts power, could close Auckland Harbour Bridge

Heavy rain is now falling in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty. (File photo)

Wild weather has felled trees, disrupted power and could close the Auckland Harbour Bridge as a system hits the north of the North Island on Thursday.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds up to 100kmh are possible, with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warning it “will not hesitate” to close the Auckland Harbour Bridge if needed.

Most of the upper North Island will be lashed by wind and rain on Thursday, with MetService putting heavy rain warnings in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty.

MetService MetService has issued a number of Heavy Rain Warnings for northern New Zealand but also western areas of the South Island.

The heavy rain warning has now been extended to Gisborne, which can expect up to 110 millimetres of rain overnight on Thursday.

Heavy rain is also possible during Thursday in Auckland and further south in the Canterbury headwaters, and is expected to continue in south Westland, and thunderstorms are expected as the system moves south.

Paul Shaw Northland is still mopping up from a flood event in July. This photo was taken at the time by a member of the Whāngarei Flying Club.

A strong wind warning is in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Bay of Plenty on Thursday, with a forecast for northeasterly gales up to 100kmh in exposed places.

Gusts of that strength could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures, while driving could be hazardous, particularly for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, MetService said.

Parts of Northland have already been impacted by power cuts and tree damage.

Denise Piper/Stuff A broken tree branch blocks part of the road at Helena Bay near Whangārei – one of many branches to come down in the storm.

Power is out to more than 500 customers in the Hokianga and Waimamaku area, with top Energy expecting this to be restored by 4pm.

About 1500 customers in Kaitaia and Broadwood went without power for a couple of hours.

A power cut earlier impacting the Whangārei Heads area is now only impacting Pataua South, while a handful of customers are impacted by outages in Pukenui, Russell and Oneriri.

A large tree has closed a road in Ruakaka. The tree has blocked McEwan Rd, about 500m from the Marsden Point Road end, with Whangārei District Council suggesting motorists take an alternate route.

Heavy rain has already hit Northland, MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said at about 2pm on Thursday.

Kerikeri airport had 74.8mm of rain on Thursday by 2pm, with 22mm falling in just one hour.

“It’s a pretty heavy dose of rain in a single hour,” Crabtree said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Rain is now falling in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty with much of the North Island expected to get a drenching. (File photo)

“It’s very wet around that part of Northland.”

The region is still recovering from a flood in July, with State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia still closed by slips.

Rain is now falling in Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, and wind gusts have exceeded 80kmh in exposed parts of Auckland, such as Whangaparaoa Peninsula, Crabtree said.

Wind gusts of up to 74kmh are hitting Auckland Harbour Bridge and the gusts were expected to peak on Thursday afternoon.

NZTA is closely monitoring Auckland's winds and advised drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge altogether.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for potential disruptions in the event that lanes on the bridge are closed, and allow extra time to travel on Thursday.

The forecast is for gusts up to 110kmh up to 4pm, before it eases back to 80 to 90kmh, until 8pm when wind levels will ease.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff NZTA (Waka Kotahi) is advising it “will not hesitate” to close the Auckland Harbour Bridge if Thursday's winds get too bad.

“Safety is our priority and we will not hesitate to close the bridge if that becomes necessary,” Auckland system manager Andrea Williamson said.

“Drive to the conditions, keep within your lane when crossing the bridge and keep to the speed limit,” she said.

“Congestion is already heavy and delays are likely on Auckland roads.”

Gale force winds on September 18 blew a truck into a strut on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, causing damage and the rolling closure of lanes over a number of days.

The bridge was closed to all traffic for a period on September 29 due to strong wind gusts.

Meanwhile, the rain is expected to move south during Thursday and become widespread in the lower North Island from afternoon, with occasional rain also getting into the top of the South Island.

Showers are also expected to turn into rain during the day in Otago and Southland, with some possible afternoon scattered showers in Canterbury.

Rain is forecast in Wellington from evening, while Christchurch is expected to have a warm day with a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the weather is expected to be more settled, with calmer wind and just showers predicted for the country, Crabtree said.