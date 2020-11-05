Four people injured, two critically, in serious Pukekohe crash

Four people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the outskirts of Pukekohe. (File photo)

Two people are critically injured and two more are in a serious condition after a crash in Pukekohe.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Paerata Rd (SH 22), Pukekohe, around 5.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said four people were treated and transported to hospital following the crash.

The serious crash unit had been advised of the incident, a police spokesperson said, and the road was blocked, with cordons in place between Adams Drive and Heights Road.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the police spokesperson said.