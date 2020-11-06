Cantabrians wake to a 'decent thud' as 4.6-magnitude quake rattles region

Just over 7400 people reported they felt the 4.6-magnitude quake, which hit 20 kilometres southwest of Christchurch near Rolleston at 7.26am on Friday.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook central Christchurch on Friday morning.

According to GeoNet, the moderate quake was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometres, 20km southwest of Christchurch near Rolleston at 7.26am. It was initially reported as 4.1-magnitude, then 4.5, before being upgraded soon after.

Just over 7400 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet, with most respondents saying the shaking was light.

Several Cantabrians took to social media to say they had felt the tremor, with one person saying they had “shaking and rattling but no damage” at their home.

READ MORE:

* 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

* Earthquakes rattle central North Island

* Three quakes rattle South Island



New World Rolleston operations manager Glen White said he and other staff were concerned the quake might have been stronger.

“It was a good rattle, but nothing fell off the shelves. It was quite a decent thud first up, and we always think, ‘Is it going to carry on?’ So that was the major concern.

“The staff get all shaky after these sort of things these days, especially after we haven't had one for a while.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Riwai Grace said at 9am that crews had not been called out to any quake-related damage.